QB for reeling Dolphins uncertain against Patriots

The Dolphins had five turnovers and are a minus-9 in turnover differential this season, tied for third worst in the NFL. They also committed 17 penalties, one shy of the franchise record.

"We had a ridiculous amount of lost yardage," Gase said.

One bit of good news: The Dolphins no longer rank last in scoring. They climbed ahead of winless Cleveland into 31st place at 15.7 points per game.

But with two games looming against the Patriots in a 16-day span, and December games at Buffalo and at Kansas City, the path to .500 — much less the playoffs — appears daunting.

"It'll be a test, for sure," Moore said. "There is no magic potion. You need to come to work, get better, learn the scheme, execute the scheme and move forward, and that's it. That's the only thing we can do. I've got faith that these guys will do that."

With six games left, the Dolphins have already matched last year's regular-season loss total, and they're on the verge of their longest losing streak since 2011.

If the season can be salvaged, Sunday's game would be a good place to start.

"The math starts leaning away from you," defensive end Cameron Wake said. "If our ultimate goal is to be champions and do things in the post-season, then obviously it's more and more urgent."

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press