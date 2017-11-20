Robinson's career-high 26 leads UMKC in tourney opener 74-63

ESTERO, Fla. — Broderick Robinson had career highs of five 3-pointers and 26 points to lead UMKC to a 74-63 victory over Manhattan on Monday in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Robinson was 7-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 8 from the arc, and made 7 of 8 free throws with five assists and five rebounds. Jordan Giles and Robert Knar added nine points each. The Kangaroos (2-3) shot better from 3-point range, 9 of 18, than overall (46.8 per cent).

Aaron Walker Jr. scored 14 points and Rich Williams and Zavier Turner 10 each for the Jaspers (2-1), who were just 3 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Robinson hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 14-5 start to the game. The Kangaroos held on to the lead, leading by seven at halftime.