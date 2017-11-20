K-State's Snyder: Leavitt turned down off-season job offer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turns out Kansas State coach Bill Snyder did want Jim Leavitt on his staff this season.

As the coach-in-waiting? Well, that's still unclear.

Snyder said during the Big 12's weekly teleconference Monday that he offered his former assistant a job on his staff after linebackers coach Mike Cox left in the off-season. But it wasn't a co-ordinator job, so Leavitt — the former South Florida coach — took the defensive co-ordinator job at Oregon.

That little bit of clarity came after a report last week suggested the 78-year-old Snyder had "nixed" a plan by school administrators to install Leavitt as the Wildcats' coach-in-waiting.

"I appreciate Jim a great deal. He has always been a close friend," said Snyder, who had Leavitt on his staff at Kansas State in the 1990s. "I would love to have had him here as a position coach but I didn't have a co-ordinator spot for him, so I couldn't offer him that."

Leavitt was the defensive co-ordinator at Colorado last season. He ultimately signed a deal with the Ducks that made him one of the nation's highest-paid co-ordinators, though with a unique clause: He does not need to pay any buyout if he leaves to become the head coach at Kansas State.

His ties to Kansas State combined with his success in building South Florida into a perennial contender have made him a trendy choice as Snyder's eventual successor.

But Snyder has always said his preference is for his son, Sean Snyder, to take over when he retires again. Snyder has spent more than two decades working with his father, running many of the day-to-day operations while also serving as special teams co-ordinator.

Sean Snyder has also expressed interest in the job.

"Obviously you think about it, but does it impact my day? No, I don't sit around and plan and do things toward that," he said before the season began. "Some guys have one foot on the desk and one out the door, and they become average as what they do, and I don't believe in that. At the end of the day, there's nothing I can do. But if I get it, great. If I don't then I know I've done the best I can."