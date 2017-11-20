AFC West-leading Chiefs left reeling after loss to Giants

Even if neither has been playing like it the past six weeks.

"We know that's not our style of football," Kelce said. "We just have to come together. Don't let this pull us apart. Alex said to circle the wagons. Get everybody together."

Getting some guys back on the field would help, too.

The Chiefs' defence was missing pass rushers Dee Ford and Tamba Hali and run-stuffing defensive lineman Allen Bailey to injuries.

Smith was down two of his top three wide receivers with Chris Conley out for the season and Albert Wilson missing another game with a hamstring injury.

Rarely does a team come off a bye with so many missing pieces.

"I'll tell you we've got young guys out there that are learning and getting better as they go on, and we're still able to do things with them out there," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on a conference call Monday. "But again, it's new for them and you know — I still feel very positive about it."

There are other reasons for the Chiefs (6-4) to remain positive.

They weren't hurt by the loss to the Giants, at least in terms of the standings. The Raiders were blown out by the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, and the Broncos were beaten at home by the Bengals. The Chargers won, but they're still tied with Oakland two games back of the Chiefs.

The schedule doesn't get any tougher for Kansas City, either.

It starts with the freefalling Bills visiting Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, continues with a trip back to the Meadowlands to face the Jets, and includes the Dolphins along with the three AFC West games.

In other words, the Chiefs have ample opportunity to get their mojo back.

"We're off by one tick on a play and unfortunately that's cost us," Reid said. "We have to get out of that. We have to all pull together. We have to pull that rope in the tug-of-war in the right direction here. We do that we're going to be OK. But you have to dance the same dance.

"If you have a mistake here and there," he said, "bad things happen."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press