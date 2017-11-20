FC Kansas City of women's soccer league ends operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Women's Soccer League has reacquired two-time champion FC Kansas City's membership interest, effectively folding one of its inaugural clubs after five seasons.

The announcement Monday came days after the league announced a team in Salt Lake City.

The move by the league is not relocation, meaning the titles won by FCKC in 2014 and 2015 will not transfer to Salt Lake City. But because the league manages the contracts of all the players, the rights to any FCKC players will be assigned to the new team.

Among the players on the Blues roster last season were U.S. national team members Sydney Leroux, Becky Sauerbrunn, Amy Rodriguez and Shea Groom.