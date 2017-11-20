Former Arizona football player to serve 5 years for assault

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former University of Arizona football player accused of domestic violence will serve five years in prison.

A Tucson judge sentenced Orlando Bradford on Monday and also ordered him to pay $22,000 in restitution.

The former running back pleaded guilty in September to two felony counts of aggravated assault. He initially faced going to trial for 10 felonies related to assault.

Police arrested Bradford in September 2016 after his girlfriend at the time said he hit and choked her.