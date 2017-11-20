Dick Tonks named Rowing Canada men's coach

VICTORIA — Olympic silver medallist and longtime New Zealand rowing coach Dick Tonks was named Rowing Canada's senior men's head coach on Monday.

Tonks, who won silver at the 1972 Summer Games in Munich, has led crews to over 30 Olympic and world championship medals over his coaching career.

"I am looking forward to working with the Canadian rowers," Tonks said Monday in a release. "Canada has a strong legacy in rowing and I look forward to helping them write their next chapter."

Tonks has been awarded World Rowing's coach of the year in 2005, 2010 and 2012.

"I am thrilled Dick has chosen to join Rowing Canada's high-performance program," said Rowing Canada high-performance director Iain Brambell. "Under his direction and guidance, I am looking forward to seeing the men's program and the entire team flourish in Tokyo 2020.

"Coaching leadership is the cornerstone to any successful international program and with the coaches we already have in place and the addition of Dick's wealth of knowledge, Rowing Canada is well positioned for success for many years to come."

Rowing Canada parted ways with the heads of its men's and women's programs last year after a disastrous showing at the 2016 Summer Games. Canada's lone Olympic medal in Rio was a silver in the women's lightweight double sculls.

National team coach Terry Paul will work with Tonks and the men's program while taking a lead in development of the under-23 men's program, Rowing Canada said.

Tonks will begin his new role later this month at the National Training Centre in Victoria.

By The Canadian Press