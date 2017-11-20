Nebraska's Riley is business as usual amid coaching rumours

"Everybody probably has a vision of what they think leadership is, what they think is important for a group of young men," he said. "I really don't see any need at being angry at anybody in particular. I was brought up in coaching in a way that if it's not working, then it's our job to fix it. The focus goes on that. I try not to get into playing the blame game. There's no need for that. What we have to do is try to help them.

"That's the way I want to do it. I want to enjoy these kids, coach them and teach them and have an atmosphere that is about learning."

Riley can't ignore what has become of the season. A loss to Iowa (6-5, 3-5) would leave the Huskers with their fewest wins since the 1961 team went 3-6-1. As it is, this year's Huskers are the first since 1943 to allow 50 or more points in three games and the first since 1945 to give up that many in back-to-back games.

"No matter what happens when you enter into the year, the reality is it unfolds and you have a vision. Losing isn't part of that," Riley said.

Riley was in no mood to reflect Monday. There will be plenty of time for that after the season, he said.

Right now, he said, his mind is on Iowa.

"I think we owe our kids the energy of this preparation," he said. "For every coach and player in adverse circumstances, you can do a lot for who you are by what you put in. The coaches can lead that, so that's what we try to do."

