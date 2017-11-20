Uncertain future for Ole Miss heading into Egg Bowl

Mississippi is stuck in football limbo.

The Rebels are trying to concentrate on their Egg Bowl game against No. 16 Mississippi State on Thursday night, but a looming ruling on an NCAA infractions case and an uncertain future for interim coach Matt Luke have created a difficult situation.

Luke, a Mississippi native who played for Ole Miss in the late 1990s, insists his team will be ready.

"My job is to focus on these players and give them the best chance to win this game," Luke said. "I've said this before, I've been a part of teams that have had a better record. But I'm really, really proud of what this team's been able to accomplish with all they've been through.

"We've got one more opportunity to play together. We're going to enjoy these next four days together. We're going to enjoy Thursday night."

No matter what happens, Luke appears to be a longshot to remain coach. Athletic director Ross Bjork has remained quiet about his long-term football plans, but any coaching search is complicated by Ole Miss not knowing the full extent of its NCAA punishment.

Ole Miss had its infractions hearing with the NCAA on Sept. 11-12 in Covington, Kentucky. The NCAA says a decision is usually rendered within six to eight weeks of a hearing, but it's been nearly 10 weeks.

The Rebels already have self-imposed a one-year bowl ban for this season, scholarship limitations and recruiting restrictions. The NCAA could accept those penalties or add to them.

The uncertainty also puts recruiting in an tenuous spot. The NCAA has created a new early signing period that begins Dec. 20, but it's hard to see the Rebels attracting many recruits if their status is still in flux. Still, Ole Miss (5-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) has remained reasonably competitive this fall.

The Rebels announced last spring that they were imposing a one-year bowl ban because of the NCAA infractions case, which includes 21 alleged violations. Then in July, coach Hugh Freeze stunningly resigned following an investigation into personal misconduct related to his phone records.