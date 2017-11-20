Georgia Southern survives rally, wins 74-73, goes to 4-0

ESTERO, Fla. — Tookie Brown scored 20 points, Ike Smith added 19 and Georgia Southern survived a late Missouri State rally to remain undefeated with a 74-73 victory on Monday in a first-round game at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Mike Hughes' 3-pointer with 7 1/2 minutes to go gave the Eagles (4-0) a 13-point lead but Georgia Southern made 1 of 10 shots after that, as the Bears (2-2) scored seven straight to trail 73-70 with 22 seconds left. Brown missed a free throw but the Bears' Alize Johnson missed a 3-pointer. Brown returned to the line to make 1 of 2 with five seconds left before Missouri State's Jarred Dixon made a 3-pointer as the game ended.

Jake Allsmiller scored 13 points and Hughes 11 for the Eagles, who scored 19 points off 17 turnovers.

J.T. Miller scored 19 points and Johnson had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Bears.