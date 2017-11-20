Tennessee, Vanderbilt staggering into their annual matchup

"For some of the guys, it will be the last organized football game that they're going to play and the last game they're going to play at the college level," Hoke said.

Neither team expected to be in this predicament.

Tennessee went 9-4 each of the last two seasons and won three of its first four games this year. The Vols have scored just 12.7 points per game in SEC competition and have endured so many injuries that their offensive line at the end of a 30-10 loss to No. 17 LSU last week included two true freshmen, two redshirt freshmen and a sophomore walk-on.

Vanderbilt won its first three games this year but never recovered after a 59-0 loss to No. 1 Alabama.

The Commodores have lost their first seven SEC games by an average margin of 26.3 points. Tennessee's seven SEC losses were decided by an average of 21 points.

"There is no excuse for why we are losing games," Vanderbilt wide receiver C.J. Duncan said Saturday after a 45-17 loss to Missouri . "We just have to find a way to win."

Vanderbilt still has incentive to continue making this annual series into more of a rivalry.

The Commodores have won three of their last five meetings with Tennessee after going 1-28 against the Vols from 1983-2011.

Tennessee already lost to Kentucky this season for just the second time in the last 33 years. Tennessee hasn't lost to both Kentucky and Vanderbilt in the same season since 1964.

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw for 416 yards last year in a 45-34 victory over Tennessee that likely cost the Vols a Sugar Bowl berth.

"That loss last year to (Vanderbilt), that one hurt," Tennessee linebacker Colton Jumper said after the LSU game. "We're definitely going to have motivation for them."

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Steve Megargee at www.twitter.com/stevemegargee

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press