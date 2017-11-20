Marquette opens Maui Invitational with 94-83 win over VCU

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Markus Howard scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, Andrew Rowsey added 20 and Marquette opened the Maui Invitational with a 94-83 victory over Virginia Commonwealth on Monday.

Marquette (2-1) started slow, but got rolling behind Rowsey, who had 15 points in the first half. Howard, the nation's top 3-point shooter as a freshman last season, struggled in the first half before catching fire. He made 4 of 9 from the arc in the second half and finished with seven assists, leading the Golden Eagles into the Maui semifinals against No. 6 Wichita State or California.

Sam Hauser added 20 points and Marquette hit 13 of 36 from the arc overall.

VCU (2-2) caused some problems with its pressure defence — 17 Marquette turnovers — but had trouble slowing the Golden Eagles shooters.