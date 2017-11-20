Caldwell wants Lions to treat Vikings as just another game

Examples such as last season, and others he's encountered over his coaching career, convinced Caldwell to narrow his focus and avoid looking beyond what's next.

"I fight against it with everything I have," Caldwell said. "That's part of my DNA. I'm not going to change.

"I can only tell you that we look at them one game at a time. We look at these guys for who they are. They're a very good team. They're on a roll."

The Lions' 27-24 win at Chicago on Sunday gave them a 3-0 road mark within the division for the first time in the Super Bowl era.

"Anytime you win on the road in this league it's a huge bonus," Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "On the contrary, we haven't done a great job at home."

The Lions have a solid 4-1 road record, but are only 2-3 at Ford Field.

"We'll have a big opportunity this Thursday at home against a division opponent, against a really good team and we've got to come out and play well," Stafford said.

Despite being one game out of a playoff position, the Lions still face a tough climb to qualify for post-season play.

Seeded seventh at the start of the day Monday, the Lions would drop to the eighth seed if the Atlanta Falcons (5-4) defeat the sixth-seeded Seattle Seahawks (6-3) on Monday night, because the Falcons beat the Lions earlier this season.

The Lions also lost to the Carolina Panthers (7-3) and New Orleans Saints (8-2) and would lose any tiebreaker to either of those teams.

Not that Caldwell is worrying about all those possibilities.

"We're not worried about ramifications, we're not worried about all of the buildup and things of that nature," Caldwell said.

"We're worried about how we play. That's what our goal is, to get focused in on our preparation and get ready to play a tough, hard-fought game."

By Bob Duff, The Associated Press