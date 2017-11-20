Brighton fights back twice, draws 2-2 with Stoke in EPL

BRIGHTON, England — Brighton fought back twice to draw with Stoke 2-2 at home in the Premier League on Monday, extending its unbeaten run to five matches on its impressive return to England's top flight.

Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo earned the promoted team a point with a 60th-minute goal, scoring at the second attempt after his initial cutback was cleared.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting earned the opening goal, Pascal Gross steered in his third goal of the season to bring Brighton level, and Kurt Zouma put Stoke back in front with a header in first-half injury time.

Brighton stayed in ninth place, three points ahead of 15th-place Stoke after 12 games.