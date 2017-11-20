Bears switch kickers, look for answers in close games

"I think all of those options are available," Fox said. "Again, we're still evaluating it. They have different opinions as far as doctors."

Floyd has 5 1/2 sacks after making seven as a rookie season last year.

"That's big," inside linebacker Christian Jones said. "He's one of our guys that we love to have out there and he makes big plays for us. So it's obviously going to hurt not having him out there.

"But it's the NFL. Guys get hurt. We're going to have to adjust."

The Bears already were without outside linebacker Willie Young, another strong outside pass rusher. He went on injured reserve after four games with a triceps injury.

Isaiah Irving will join Pernell McPhee and Sam Acho now in an outside linebacker rotation. A rookie, Irving's participation has been limited largely to special teams in the five games he's played.

"He's a guy obviously we had in the system and he's been working," Fox said. "He'll get more opportunities moving forward."

Another option could be moving Jones back out outside to rush the passer, where he started out playing three years ago.

"Whatever happens, I'll be ready for it," Jones said. "On the ball (outside) things happen right away. You've got to be ready. Your hands have got to be ready to shoot. Those guys are big down there."

The Bears have lost five times by eight points or less, and had chances to tie or win at the end of each of those.

Guard Josh Sitton said getting over the hump is the key in the NFL, and won't be easier regardless of personnel until they succeed a few times.

"Once you do it a couple times you kind of get that feeling," Sitton said. "You get the confidence that the guy next to you is going to do it at the end of the game.

"The NFL comes down to one score most of the time. You've got to be able to win it at the end. We'll continue to grow and once we get that confidence we'll be able to do some good things."

By Gene Chamberlain, The Associated Press