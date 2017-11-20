Dalton scores 18, Wyoming beat Jackrabbits 77-65

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Hayden Dalton scored 18 points and Wyoming beat South Dakota State 77-65 on Monday in the first round of the Cayman Islands Classic.

The game featured two standout forwards, Dalton a 6-foot-8 senior who came in averaging 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Mike Daum, a 6-9 junior forward, the nation's top returning scorer who was averaging 21.2 points and 10.8 rebounds this season.

Neither posted a double-double on this day with Dalton finishing with five rebounds and five assists, though making 7 of 12 shots, while Daum finished with 10 points and nine rebounds while shooting just 2 of 12, including 1 of 6 from the arc.

Justin James added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (3-0) and Louis Adams 14 points.