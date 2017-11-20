Oregon signs centre Bol Bol, son of the late Manute Bol

EUGENE, Ore. — Centre Bol Bol, son of the late Manute Bol, has signed a letter of intent to play at Oregon.

Bol is considered a five-star recruit and is the highest-ranked prospect ever signed by the Ducks. The nearly 7-foot-2 Bol announced his decision on the Players' Tribune website.

Bol selected Oregon over Kentucky. He said he had thought about his father in recent days as he was making the decision. Manute Bol was a 7-foot-7 centre who played 12 seasons in the NBA. He passed away in 2010.

"Here's what I know. I know my dad would want me to represent my family well. I know he would want me to pursue my interests outside of basketball, like music, fashion and eventually, the humanitarian work that he began in Sudan," Bol wrote.