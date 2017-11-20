Titans focus on Colts after falling behind Jags in AFC South

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans no longer sit on top of the AFC South, and they are headed to a stadium where they have never won.

The Titans insist it's not a problem. Not as long as they stay focused on winning inside their division.

"We're 6-4, we're sitting in a perfect situation if we take care of our own business each and every game," linebacker Brian Orakpo said Monday. "Colts are on deck, nothing else matters but the Colts right now."

A 40-17 loss in Pittsburgh last week combined with Jacksonville's win at Cleveland put Tennessee in second in the AFC South. But the Titans host the Jaguars in the season finale in a game that could be for the division title or a wild card, either of which would end the franchise's eight-year playoff drought.

Tennessee has five games before Jacksonville (7-3) comes to town on Dec. 31, starting Sunday with the first of two straight division dates.

The Titans visit the Colts (3-7) looking for their first win at Lucas Oil Stadium. They have lost nine straight in Indianapolis, a skid that started Dec. 28, 2008, in the Colts' first season inside their new home.

"This is not looking back, not looking forward, not looking at what any other people have done, we're looking at what we have to do, and we have to win a division game on the road, and that's all we're focused on," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. "Nothing else will be talked about other than that all week."

Then the Titans host Houston (4-6) on Dec. 3 before back-to-back road games at Arizona (4-6) and San Francisco (1-9).

Orakpo said the Titans will be fine as long as they ignore what the Jaguars are doing until they see Jacksonville in the finale. Orakpo noted the Titans remain two games above .500, something this franchise hasn't been this late in a season since 2008.

"We'll be just fine," Orakpo said.