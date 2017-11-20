Gregory, Spears help Jacksonville State to 86-71 victory

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jamall Gregory scored 23 points and Ashton Spears posted a double-double and Jacksonville State defeated Savannah State 86-71 on Monday.

Gregory was 9-of-14 shooting with three 3-pionters and four blocks. Spears had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Four other Gamecocks score in double figures: Nobertas Giga had 14, Malcolm Drumwright scored 13 in surpassing 1,000 career points, and Maurice Dunlap and Christian Cunningham added 12 each.

Jacksonville State (3-1) shot 53 per cent and made 10 of 24 3-pointers while outrebounding the Tigers 46-29.

Dexter McClanahan scored 22 points, Austin Dasent 14 and Zach Sellers 12 for the Tigers (1-4).

Jacksonville State led 49-26 at halftime.

The Gamecocks play in the title game of the Cayman Islands Classic's "Mainland Bracket" on Tuesday while Savannah State plays for third place.

By The Associated Press

