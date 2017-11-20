Mitchell hits 7 of 8 3s and Georgia State beats EWU 68-50

LAS VEGAS — Devin Mitchell posted career highs of seven 3-pointers and 23 points to lead Georgia State to a 68-50 victory over Eastern Washington on Monday.

With Georgia State leading 31-23 at halftime, Mitchell made a pair of 3-pointers in a 14-2 run to open the second half and had two more treys in a 10-0 run that left the Panthers ahead 58-31 with 7 1/2 minutes remaining. He finished 7 of 8 from the arc and 8 of 10 overall. The Panthers were 10 of 15 on 3-point tries.

D'Marcus Simonds scored eight straight points to give Georgia State (3-1) the lead for good at 15-12 with six minutes left in the first half. Simonds finished with 19 points.

Ron Hunter got his 400th victory in his 24th year as a head coach, the last seven at Georgia State after leaving IUPUI.