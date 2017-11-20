Blue Jays get second baseman Gift Ngoepe

PITTSBURGH — The Toronto Blue Jays made a move on Monday night to shore up their middle infield.

Toronto acquired second baseman Gift Ngoepe in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

The 27-year-old Ngoepe became the first African-born player in baseball history to reach the major leagues when he debuted on April 26 in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. Ngoepe, who is from South Africa, hit .222 in 28 games for the Pirates while spending the majority of the season at Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Blue Jays also selected right-handed pitcher Conner Greene, catcher Dan Jansen, catcher Reese McGuire, left-handed pitcher Tom Pannone and first baseman Rowdy Tellez to their 40-man roster.