Riley Reiff has been a bulwark at left tackle for Vikings

The Vikings (8-2) have already faced the Lions (6-4) this season. The 14-7 defeat at home on Oct. 1 was Minnesota's last loss, actually, thanks to three lost fumbles and a ferocious performance by Detroit's defence that featured two sacks by Anthony Zettel.

Pressure such as that on the quarterback last season was the primary reason why the Vikings collapsed following a 5-0 start. They used five different left tackles, with season-ending injuries sidelining Matt Kalil and Jake Long and opposing pass rushers overwhelming T.J. Clemmings. Jeremiah Sirles and Rashod Hill also saw time there.

Reiff's presence as the bulwark protector of Case Keenum's blind side has set the tone for this vast improvement by the group, with rookie centre Pat Elflein also manning a key role and the 13-year veteran Berger playing as well as ever.

Offensive co-ordinator Pat Shurmur has engineered a shift toward more zone blocking than man-to-man assignments, and an overall increase in athleticism for this unit has helped fuel a resurgence by the running game as well.

"The offensive line, thank goodness it's been the strength of our football team this year," coach Mike Zimmer said. "I just like their toughness and their mentality and their grit and the way they go about their business."

The protection of Keenum, who dodged a couple of likely sacks with his own awareness and mobility, helped the Vikings fend off one of the best players in the NFL in Aaron Donald and a dangerous Los Angeles defence on the way to a 24-7 victory on Sunday over the Rams.

The Vikings have the league's best sacks-per-pass-attempt rate at 2.91 per cent, with only 10 allowed in 344 opportunities. Since Keenum replaced the hobbled Sam Bradford late in the first half at Chicago on Oct. 9, he has only been sacked once in 5 1/2 games.

"Case does a good job of getting rid of the ball, and he's pretty squirrely, squirmy," Reiff said, adding: "Receivers are getting open, running backs and tight ends are blocking. It's a group effort."

