Freshmen Bagley, Duval lead No. 1 Duke past Furman, 92-63

Furman: A few Paladins were familiar with Cameron: Two senior starters, Davis and Daniel Fowler, also started here as freshmen in 2014 when the Blue Devils beat them by 39 . As a team, they acquitted themselves much better in this visit, even leading for almost 5 early minutes. The other 35 were pretty rough, though, and they kept Furman winless against Duke since 1951 — when both schools were in the Southern Conference.

"With the pressure, Duke really turned the pressure up, and our guys started to dribble the ball instead" of passing it around, coach Bob Richey said. "They started trying to take the ball out of the high post ... which basically kept us from cutting as much. ... We struggled to finish (and) it compounded itself when we didn't pass it and move it as well as we needed to."

Duke: After a bit of a sluggish start, the Blue Devils got back to looking more like their dominant selves than last time out, a rather sloppy 17-point victory three nights earlier against a winless Southern team. After that game, coach Mike Krzyzewski bemoaned his team's lack of practice time due to a busy week. No such issues this time.

"We practiced better these last two days — we practiced," Krzyzewski said. "So of course we practiced better. And it showed."

HIGHLIGHT REEL

There were plenty — Bagley's slick pass inside to Duval for a dunk — but one pretty sequence came midway through the first half when Marques Bolden blocked Clay Mounce's dunk attempt. That led to a fast break that ended with a corner 3 by Gary Trent Jr.

STAT LINES

Bagley finished one point shy of a season high. . Duke captain Grayson Allen finished with a season-low five points on 2-of-9 shooting, only attempting two shots in the second half and not getting to the foul line at all. He made up for that with a season-best six assists.

FIRE DRILL

Tip-off was delayed 15 minutes after a fire alarm in a second-floor men's restroom was tripped and the building was briefly evacuated, Duke spokesman Mike DeGeorge said. The alarm went off about an hour before the scheduled start time.

UP NEXT

Furman: Faces New Hampshire on Friday in a PK80 game in Nashville, Tennessee.

Duke: Takes on Portland State on Thursday in the PK80 in Portland, Oregon.

___

By Joedy McCreary, The Associated Press