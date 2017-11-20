No. 23 WVU beats Long Beach State 91-62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Lamont West was a point shy of a career high with 22 and No. 23 West Virginia overcame a slow start to beat Long Beach State 91-62 on Monday night.

For the second time in a week, the Mountaineers (3-1) started out sluggish, trailing LBSU 9-6 at the first media timeout.

WVU responded with an 18-5 run over the next 6:32 to regain the lead and create some cushion.

The 49ers (2-2) took advantage of a Mountaineer scoring drought in the second half but couldn't come within 15 points of the lead.