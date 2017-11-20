Foster leads Creighton to 100-89 win over No. 23 UCLA

"They used a zone that kind of threw us off a little bit," Foster said, "because we're so used to going up and down. We kind of adjusted to it — and Mitch did big for us."

Ballock scored 10 of his 22 points during a 60-second stretch of the second half.

UCLA trimmed the lead to six on several occasions, but Alford's youngsters kept squandering their chances. The Bruins twice were whistled for flagrant fouls down the stretch, giving Creighton two free throws and the ball, and they wasted possessions with some ill-advised shots.

Defensively, the Bruins could never string together stops.

"Offensively we clicked. That's great," Holiday said. "We just learned about playing hard defence."

TRIO DOESN'T TRAVEL

The Bruins' freshman trio of LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley remained suspended after they were accused of shoplifting on a trip to China. They are barred from suiting up or being on the bench and were not allowed to travel with the team to Kansas City.

TRUMP'S TWEETS

Alford said he hasn't paid any attention to the Twitter spat between President Donald Trump and Ball's father, LaVar. Trump tweeted that he should have left the three UCLA players accused of shoplifting in China in jail after LaVar Ball minimized his involvement in their release. "My whole focus has been on Creighton," Alford said. "That didn't have one thing to do with how we guarded tonight."

PAUL THE PRINCE

Paul Silas averaged more than 20 points and 20 rebounds his senior year at Creighton, and is clearly still a beloved figure there. When he was introduced along with the rest of this year's Hall of Fame class during a first-half timeout, the 74-year-old Silas easily got the largest ovation.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA looked shaky earlier this season when it squeaked past Georgia Tech and needed overtime to beat Central Arkansas. Facing an even more potent opponent, the same Bruins defence that surrendered 101 points to the Bears struggled to contain Creighton's versatile offence in a high-scoring affair.

Creighton proved it can hang with the big boys, even when an opponent has a huge size advantage. Ballock's hot outside shooting stretched the UCLA defence, allowing the rest of the Bluejays to attack off the dribble and get the Bruins into foul trouble.

UP NEXT

UCLA plays for third place on Tuesday night.

Creighton plays for its third Hall of Fame Classic championship.

