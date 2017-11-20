Alonso has career-high 32, UNC Greensboro beats Del. 79-66

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Francis Alonso had a career-high 32 points as UNC Greensboro stormed back to beat Delaware to a 79-66 on Monday night.

UNC Greensboro (3-1) trailed most of the first period and was down 44-33 with 16:33 remaining in the game. Demetrius Troy and Alonso hit consecutive treys to start a 16-4 run. Malik Massey followed with a 3-point play, Marvin Smith drilled a 3-point jumper and James Dickey made two free throws to give UNC Greensboro its first lead in the second half, 49-48 with 12:20 left. The Spartans pushed their advantage to 74-59 and coasted home.

Alonso knocked down 8 of 10 from beyond the arc, hitting 10 of 14 field goals. Smith added 13 points while grabbing seven rebounds and Dickey finished with 12 points, eight boards, three steals and four blocked shots.

Kevin Anderson had 17 points and Ryan Daly added 15 for Delaware (2-2).