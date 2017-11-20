Scott lifts Rider to 67-65 win over George Washington

WASHINGTON — Frederick Scott scored 17 points, including the go-ahead bucket, and hauled in 10 rebounds to lead Rider to a 67-65 win over George Washington on Monday night.

Tied at 65 with under a minute to play, Scott got what would become the winning bucket with 36 seconds left and George Washington's Jair Bolden missed a 3-pointer at the other end just ahead of the buzzer. Stevie Jordan grabbed the defensive rebound to seal the win.

Jordan Allen hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and Jordan had 12 points for Rider (3-1), which got its first win over an Atlantic 10 opponent since 2010.

George Washington (2-2) opened the second half with a 3-pointer from Terry Nolan Jr. to break a 32-all halftime tie but neither team could break away in a second half that included four lead changes.