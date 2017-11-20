Blue Jackets top Sabres 3-2 for 4th straight win.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sergei Bobrovsky made three of his 30 saves on a power play in the final two minutes, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois, Artemi Panarin and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets. Markus Nutivaara had two assists.

Buffalo dropped its sixth straight game. Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres, and Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots.

Bobrovsky made his biggest save when he slid across the crease to kick away a Ryan O'Reilly one-timer with 1:49 remaining. Bobrovsky got a piece of Kyle Okposo's shot off the rebound and the puck trickled across the goal line while Okposo fell into the net. Officials determined on replay that the goal did not count.

The Blue Jackets scored first for the fifth straight game when Dubois collected a loose puck in the slot and lifted a wrist shot over Lehner four minutes into the second period. Oliver Bjorkstrand set up Dubois' third goal of the season with a pass from behind the net.

Panarin scored his fifth on a high wrist shot from the right circle 5:47 into the third. Jenner added his third goal of the year on a play in front of the net midway through the period.

Buffalo battled back in the final 10 minutes.

Reinhart scored 13 seconds after Jenner's goal, deflecting in Victor Antipin's shot from the point to end a 117-minute shutout streak for Bobrovsky. Kane scored his 12th of the season on a wrist shot from the left circle with 3:32 remaining.

Sabres coach Phil Housley shuffled his lines, putting star centre Jack Eichel with third-line wings Jason Pominville and Zemgus Girgensons and sending the group out for the second shift.

Housley downplayed the switch, saying it was not a demotion for Eichel, who had one point in the previous 11 games. Eichel assisted on Kane's goal.