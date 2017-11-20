Freshman Fernando leads unbeaten Maryland past Jackson State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — An ankle injury slowed Bruno Fernando late in the preseason. It certainly isn't causing any problems for the Maryland freshman now.

Fernando scored a career-high 18 points and added six rebounds and three blocks as the Terrapins cruised to a 76-45 victory over Jackson State on Monday night.

"For him to be doing what he's doing is pretty amazing," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. "He's showing great patience and playing with great confidence on the low block, and defensively he's been off the charts."

Kevin Huerter and Jared Nickens both added 14 points for the Terps, who are averaging a 23-point victory margin.

The 6-foot-10 Fernando started for the second consecutive game as Turgeon used his fifth starting lineup in as many contests this season. Fernando matched his previous career high of 14 points in the first half, providing an early spark as the rest of the Maryland defence struggled with the Tigers' shifting from man to a variety of zone defences.

Jackson State closed within 23-21 with less than seven minutes left in the first half, but Fernando delivered a dunk and a subsequent free throw to deny the Tigers a chance to take the lead. That ignited a 28-6 run that spanned halftime and blew the game open.

"For me, I just think I'm a freshman on paper; I'm not really a freshman when I'm out there on the court with the guys," Fernando said. "Having them seeing me doing something and following up with it means a lot to me."

Jeremiah Jefferson scored 11 points for Jackson State (1-3), which has lost all of three of its games against Division I opponents this season.

The Tigers shot 30 per cent from the field, the fourth team Maryland has held to less than 40 per cent this season.

"I thought they used their size and length and we don't see that in our conference," Jackson State coach Wayne Brent said.