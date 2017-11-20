Jacksonville beats NAIA Webber 88-70

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Devin Harris had a career-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds and five assists and Jacksonville beat NAIA member Webber International 88-70 on Monday night.

The Dolphins (1-3) never and led 46-28 at halftime. The Warriors had a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 57-49 early in the second half and they kept the margin near 10 until the final five minutes when Jacksonville pulled away for good.

Jace Hogan and Radwan Bakkali added 14 points each for Jacksonville. JD Notae scored 13.

Osandai Vaughn had 13 points and eight boards, Rasheem Etienne scored 12 and Johnathan Childs added 10 points for Webber. The Warriors made just 6 of 31 (19.4 per cent) from 3-point range and had 24 turnovers.