Wiggins helps Bowling Green beat Lake Erie, 109-106 in OT

BOWLING GREEEN, Ohio — Demajeo Wiggins scored 25 points, and had a key steal and rebound in overtime to help Bowling Green beat Division II Lake Erie 109-106 on Monday night.

Dylan Frye had 19 points for Bowling Green (3-1). Rodrick Caldwell added 18 points.

Gabe Kynard scored 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead Lake Erie. Ryan Middendorf had 15 points and Harrison Riggs chipped in 12.

In overtime, Mitch Loomis made a layup to give Lake Erie a 106-105 lead with 1:18 to play. Wiggins forced a turnover and Frye made a layup and Bowling Green regained the lead. Wiggins then grabbed a defensive rebound and made a pair of free throws to seal it.