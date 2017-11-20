Hagedorn has 16 to lead South Dakota to fourth win

VERMILLION, S.D. — Tyler Hagedorn had 16 points to help lead South Dakota to its fourth win of the season, dominating NAIA Mount Marty College 93-54 on Monday night.

South Dakota (4-1) has won two straight after losing to TCU 76-71. The Coyotes will host Southern Miss on Friday.

Hagedorn made 8 of 11 from the field, Logan Power scored 11 points and Tyler Peterson added nine. Nick Fuller scored eight and Trey Burch-Manning added seven with five rebounds.

South Dakota hit 57.7 per cent (41 of 71) from the field while limiting the Lancers to 20-of-58 (34.5 per cent) shooting. The Coyotes also won the rebound battle 45-24. There were just 24 fouls called, with both teams making 5 of 9 from the free-throw line.