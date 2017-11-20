Beal scores 23 as Wizards beat Bucks 99-88

MILWAUKEE — Bradley Beal scored 23 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 99-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Beal helped the Wizards separate from the Bucks with a personal 7-0 run late in the third quarter. Washington then outscored Milwaukee 13-4 to start the fourth, building an 86-70 advantage.

The win snapped a two-game skid for the Wizards, who were playing on back-to-back days for the first time this season.

Milwaukee has lost two consecutive games to fall back to .500 at 8-8 after rattling off a four-game winning streak following the trade for Eric Bledsoe.