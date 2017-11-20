Martin scores 23 to lead Towson past Florida Atlantic, 76-52

ESTERO, Fla. — Zane Martin tied career high with four made 3-pointers and 23 points on Monday night and Towson never trailed in its 76-52 win over Florida Atlantic in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Eddie Keith had a career-best tying 13 points and Justin Gorham scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting for Towson (3-1).
Martin hit a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run that made it 12-2 after Deshaun Morman converted a 3-point play about four minutes in. FAU cut its deficit to six points on three occasions, but Martin hit another 3 to cap a 9-2 spurt and push the lead back to 13 points before the Tigers went into the break leading 36-25.
Gorham's jumper early in the second half sparked another 9-2 run that made it 51-36 and Towson led by double figures the rest of the way.
Ronald Delph, the only FAU (1-2) player to score in double figures, had 14 points and 11 rebounds. He was 7-of-15 shooting while the rest of the Owls combined to shoot 26 per cent (12 of 46).
Towson will face Pennsylvania in the semifinals on Tuesday.
By The Associated Press
