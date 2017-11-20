Aldridge leads Spurs to 20th straight home win over Hawks

Hawks: Atlanta's last victory in San Antonio was Feb. 15, 1997. ... Hawks centre Miles Plumlee did not play after being listed as probable with a strained right quadriceps. ... Atlanta has nine players with one year of NBA experience or less. ... The Hawks entered the game third in the league with 9.1 steals per game. They had seven against the Spurs. ... Atlanta, which had 21 assists, has at least 20 assists in 13 games this season. ... Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer, a former San Antonio assistant, and Dedmon both received warm ovations during pre-game introductions.

Spurs: San Antonio has already missed 52 games due to injury, including the season-long absences of Leonard and Tony Parker. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich did not offer a timeline for either to return from quadriceps injuries. ... Anderson has scored in double figures in eight of 17 games this season after doing so just four times in 72 games last season. ... San Antonio matched a season-low by holding Atlanta to 38 points in the first half. ... Spurs and Kings are the only teams with just one player averaging 12-plus points per game.

Hawks: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night in the opener of a four-game home stand.

Spurs: Visit New Orleans on Wednesday night in their first meeting of the season against Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

By Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press