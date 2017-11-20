TCU tops Omaha 99-66 behind 19 points from Brodziansky

FORT WORTH, Texas — Vladimir Brodziansky scored 19 points and a swarming TCU defence forced 26 turnovers, and the Horned Frogs cruised to a 99-66 win against overmatched Omaha on Monday night in the Emerald Coast Classic.

TCU (4-0) overcame the absence of starting guard Alex Robinson, who sat out with a bone bruise in his foot suffered Wednesday against South Dakota.

Robinson, who led the Frogs in assists, had started the first three games of the season, plus the final four games of the 2016-17 season, which ended with an NIT title. It's uncertain if Robinson will be back in the lineup Friday against New Mexico.

Starting in his place was sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher, who finished with nine points and a team-high nine assists. Desmond Bane had 14 points, while Kenrich Williams chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.