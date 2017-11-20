Montana hangs on for 69-64 win over Oral Roberts

MALIBU, Calif. — Ahmaad Rorie scored 18 points and dished out six assists to help Montana hold off Oral Roberts for a 69-64 win Monday night in a Legends Classic sub-regional matchup.

Montana (3-1) opened up a double figure lead early in the second half but had to hold off Oral Roberts down the stretch.

Sam Kearns hit a 3-pointer for Oral Roberts with 29 seconds left in the game to cut the gap to 65-62 but Montana sealed the win with Rorie and Fabijan Krslovic each going 2 for 2 from the line down the stretch.

Michael Oguine added 14 points and Karl Nicholas had 11 for Montana, which broke away late in the first half with a 10-3 run and carried a 31-24 advantage into the break.