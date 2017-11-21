Carr's 16 points leads Penn State to 85-54 win over Pitt

"We got punched right at the start of the game and we just didn't respond," Stallings said. "They just got into such a rhythm at the beginning of the game offensively that they played (in) a complete comfort zone and we never did anything to take them out of there."

Garner's opened the game with a 3-point jumper and Nittany Lions never trailed. Carr knocked down a straightaway 3 to make it 47-21 at the break. Bostick threw down a breakaway one-handed jam and Garner drilled another 3 to push the lead to 63-29.

"Our approach was: Win every possession. Every possession matters," Chambers said.

BIG PICTURE

PENN STATE: It may be a fun winter in Happy Valley, and not just because of the nationally ranked football team. Penn State has returned 80.8 per cent of its scoring, 87.8 per cent of its rebounding and 81.8 per cent of its assists from last season.

PITT: By comparison, it is likely a good thing Pittsburgh has the Stanley Cup Champion Penguins and the possible Super Bowl contender Steelers, because it may be a long season for Panthers fans. Pitt's roster has players who combined for three starts and 648 minutes in 2016-17.

NOTABLE

PENN STATE: Penn State improved to 76-72 all-time against Pitt. The Nittany Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak to their in-state rivals.

PITT: Jared Wilson-Frame's 17 points marked the third straight game he finished in double figure scoring.

IN ATTENDANCE: Stephen Curry arrived midway through the second half of the game. The Golden State Warriors star saw Penn State outscore Pittsburgh, 31-25.

UP NEXT:

PENN STATE: Will play No. 16 Texas A&M in the championship game on Tuesday.

PITT: Will play Oklahoma State in the consolation game on Tuesday.

By Denis P. Gorman, The Associated Press