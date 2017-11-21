Cockfield leads Arkansas State to 92-78 win over Howard

JONESBORO, Ark. — Ty Cockfield scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Rashad Lindsey added 17 points to help Arkansas State beat Howard 92-78 on Monday night.

Tamas Bruce had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Tristin Walley grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds for Arkansas State (2-2).

RJ Cole scored the final six points of an 8-0 run that trimmed Howard's deficit to 76-72 with five minutes to go, but Lindsey hit two free throws before Connor Kern made a 3-pointer and then a layup to spark a 16-4 run that gave the Red Wolves a 16-point lead with 30 seconds left.

Charles Williams tied a career high with 30 points, including a career-best tying six 3-pointers, and Cole finished with 22 points for Howard (0-4).