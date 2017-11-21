Freshman Mitchell scores 31, SDSU beats E Illinois 94-63

SAN DIEGO — Freshman Matt Mitchell scored 26 of his season-high 31 points in the second half, and Malik Pope had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead San Diego State to a 94-63 victory against Eastern Illinois on Monday night.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-6 forward who was making his third start, went off after halftime, including hitting six 3-pointers. He finished with seven 3-pointers and made 10 of 14 shots overall.

He got a standing ovation when he went to the bench with four minutes to play. His 31 points were a season-high for an SDSU player.

While Mitchell came on strong after halftime, Pope was dominant from the start, making three shots in the first three minutes to help SDSU (3-1) take an 11-3 lead en route to another overwhelming victory. Pope had 16 points and nine rebounds in an 83-52 victory against McNeese State on Friday night.