Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games
NHL
Arizona 4 Toronto 1
Calgary 4 Washington 1
Columbus 3 Buffalo 2
Nashville 5 Winnipeg 3
New Jersey 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)
Anaheim 3 San Jose 2 (SO)
---
NFL
Atlanta 34 Seattle 31
---
NBA
Charlotte 118 Minnesota 102
Cleveland 116 Detroit 88
Indiana 105 Orlando 97
Philadelphia 107 Utah 86
New York 107 L.A. Clippers 85
New Orleans 114 Oklahoma City 107
Portland 100 Memphis 92
Washington 99 Milwaukee 88
Boston 110 Dallas 102 (OT)
San Antonio 96 Atlanta 85
Denver 114 Sacramento 98
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Belleville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
---
NBA
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
---
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference Final
First leg
Toronto at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Western Conference Final
Seattle at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
---
