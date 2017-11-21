BRISBANE, Australia — Alastair Cook is the most experienced cricketer contesting this Ashes series, so he can take comfort from the longer view when considering England's chances in Australia.

He's seen all the hype about banter and aggression before, having played 30 of his 147 tests in the Ashes environment.

Cook was captain when England was swept 5-0 on its last Ashes tour Down Under amid the intimidating pace of the now-retired Mitchell Johnson, and the Australians are focusing on the legacy they believe that leaves for the tourists.

But Cook, now "back in the ranks" after standing down as captain, doesn't think memories from that series, or the fact England hasn't won a test at the Gabba since 1986, will count for much after the first session of the series in Brisbane.

"England have won four of the last five Ashes series," he said, "so you can look at (whatever statistics) you want."

The England batting crumbled as Johnson took 37 wickets in five tests, backed up by pacemen Ryan Harris and Peter Siddle. Even Cook struggled, averaging only 24.6 and with a high score of 72. His overall average in Ashes tests in Australia is 49.53, and he scored four centuries across his previous two tours — including his 235 in the drawn test at Brisbane in 2010.

Joe Root, who became England captain last July and has won five of his seven tests so far, didn't see out the series in 2013-14, missing the last test after averaging just 27.42.

None of that concerns Cook, who points out that there are only a few players still active on either team from that series in 2013-14.

"Mitch (Johnson) bowled outstandingly in that series, one of the best periods of bowling I've ever faced, backed up by Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle — (but) they're no longer playing," Cook said. "So in one sense it's a bit irrelevant. It happened four years ago."

Australia is taking a similar tactical approach, relying on a pace trio comprising Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins supported by offspinner Nathan Lyon.