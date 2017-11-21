Michigan's offence has been shaky against winning teams

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has failed to run the ball effectively against teams with winning records this season, leading to three setbacks.

The Wolverines averaged just 88 yards rushing in losses to Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State.

In wins over eight teams with losing records, they ran for 234 yards on average.

That doesn't seem to bode well for the Wolverines (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) against No. 8 Ohio State (9-2, 7-1), especially because they may be relegated to putting their third-best option, John O'Korn, at quarterback.

Wilton Speight, a second-year starter, has been out for two months with broken vertebrae and has only been cleared to practice without contact so far. Brandon Peters , who replaced O'Korn a month ago, is in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit against the Badgers.

"We practice with each and every single one of them throughout the week so that way, no matter who is in the game, we can produce," running back Karan Higdon said.

O'Korn may be the healthiest quarterback for coach Jim Harbaugh, who has consistently praised the fifth-year senior despite lacklustre statistics. In at least parts of seven games this season, he has completed a little more than 50 per cent of his passes for 761 yards with one touchdown — against Purdue — and five interceptions. O'Korn played well in relief of Speight against the Boilermakers, but didn't do enough in the following three games to keep his job.

"John has remained diligent every single week to preparation and the game plan, always sitting on a spring ready to play," Harbaugh said.

Even though Michigan's offence has struggled against good teams, Urban Meyer said he "absolutely" expects its offence to bounce back against the Buckeyes.

"That's the history of this game," Meyer said. "Both teams play their best."