Bibbins scores 23 to lead Utah past Ole Miss, 83-74

"We've got a nice little rotation, and we've depended on different people ... and that's kind of the essence of our team," Krystkowiak said. "And that's what I really like about our guys, is they're genuinely all engaged, and they'll be some different guys on different nights.

"We've got a number of shooters on our squad when they take them at the right time."

Mississippi (3-1) found itself in foul trouble late in the second half, with three starters getting their fourth by the eight-minute mark. The Rebels got within two with 4 minutes left, but Utah's perimeter game was too much.

Bibbins' 3-pointer pushed the lead back to five, and an Ole Miss turnover led to a bucket by Rawson to give Utah a 76-69 edge a minute later.

"We were sloppy, and it's one of the things that has been an issue for us, and it's something that's concerning, is our attention to detail, finishing plays and making the right decisions with the ball," Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said. "It's something that's been problematic for us, and I think Utah did a great job of taking advantage of that. Justin Bibbins, I thought we did a good job of containing him (in the first half), the second half he makes five big three's and every one of them were timely."

Deandre Burnett had 21 points, while Terence Davis and Breein Tyree each scored 10 for the Rebels.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes continued to allow their first-half dominance spark them in the second half, as they've been ahead at the break in all four of their games of this season.

Mississippi: After averaging just 11.6 turnovers over their first three games, the Rebels committed what proved to be 15 costly turnovers.

UP NEXT

Utah hopes to remain unbeaten when it faces UNLV (4-0) on Wednesday.

Mississippi will look to rebound from its first loss of the season when it faces Rice (1-3) on Wednesday.

By W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press