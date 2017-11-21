Phil Knight's tourney draws top-10 teams to Oregon this week

— The Hall of Fame Classic will be decided Tuesday night when Creighton plays No. 25 Baylor in the finals. No. 23 UCLA will meet Wisconsin in the third-place matchup.

— The Cayman Islands Classic is highlighted by No. 12 Cincinnati, which plays Richmond in the semifinal Tuesday. The winner gets Louisiana or Wyoming for the title on Wednesday.

— The Legends Classic began with No. 16 Texas A&M routing Oklahoma State and Penn State beating up Pittsburgh in the semifinals Monday. The Aggies and Nittany Lions meet for the title on Tuesday.

— The Advocare Invitational championship rounds begin Thursday with No. 23 West Virginia topping the field. Nebraska, St. John's and Missouri are among the other teams in the mix.

— The NIT Season Tip-Off has some local flavour with No. 20 Seton Hall. Virginia, Vanderbilt and Rhode Island are also in the field with the semifinals Thursday and championship game Friday.

— The Las Vegas Invitational begins Thursday with No. 15 Xavier the star attraction. Kansas State, Arizona State and George Washington are among the teams playing at Orleans Arena.

GAMES ALREADY SET

Yes, there is an "if" element to all of those tournaments, and some upsets along the way could deprive hoops fans of some high-profile showdowns. But there are at least a couple games involving ranked teams this week that are taking place out of tournaments.

No. 25 Alabama is set to face No. 14 Minnesota on Friday night in New York, while Texas A&M heads across the country to Los Angeles to face No. 10 Southern California in a showdown Sunday.

SO LONG, ALASKA: One of the premier tournaments for years was the Great Alaska Shootout, attracting high-profile schools such as Duke, Kentucky, UCLA and Kansas since its inception in 1978. But its shine wore off as tournaments popped up in more exotic — and far warmer — destinations, and the headliners the last few years have been Colorado State, Toledo and Iona.

But if for no better reason than posterity, tune in this week for the final edition hosted by the University of Alaska-Anchorage. Central Michigan, Idaho and Santa Clara top the field.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press