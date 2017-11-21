Waterdown defenceman Mitchell Brewer dons Maple Leaf at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

“It’s in the back of your mind,” he said. “That this tournament can be an introduction in Hockey Canada — the U-18s, World Juniors.

“But the biggest thing for me was to play for the team and try to win a medal.”

Brewer said his rookie year in the OHL has been everything he could ask for.

“I’m playing every game, I’m in a great organization and the guys are great,” he said.

He said it sunk in he was playing in the OHL during the Generals’ home opener.

“When I was in pre-season it felt like another minor hockey game,” he said. “I think it was our home opener when it really hit me — we were sold out in Oshawa. You look around and you can hear the fans cheering — you take a moment and it really sunk in there.”

Brewer noted the biggest differences in the game are the speed of play and the size of the players, who are larger and faster.

“At the end of the day, you follow what the coach tells you to do and it works out.”

Through 19 games with the Generals, Brewer has recorded two goals and a plus-10 rating.

He said for the rest of the season, he hopes to keep playing the way he is. “Just follow what the coaches say and play out my rookie year,” he said. “Then next year, see how it goes.”

Brewer will play his first OHL game in Hamilton Jan. 27 when the Generals take on the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Because of the demand for tickets from friends and family, Brewer has turned the game into a fundraising opportunity. For the months of November, December and January tickets will be sold throughout Waterdown and other GTA communities, with all proceeds being given to Camp FACES.

The organization supports families and children of fallen first responders. Brewer will be presenting the funds at the game — which is being organized by the Hamilton Bulldogs and the City of Hamilton as a tribute game to 911 First Responders.

“A lot of people were asking me and my dad about getting trying to get tickets,” he said. “We figured we could try and make some money and put it toward a good cause,” he said.