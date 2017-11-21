Waterdown defenceman Mitchell Brewer dons Maple Leaf at World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Waterdown defenceman Mitchell Brewer suited up for Team Canada White at the 2017 World Under 17 Hockey Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C. from Nov. 5-11.
Brewer, 16, recorded six penalty minutes in six games with the Team Canada White, which fell in the Bronze Medal Game to Czech Republic 2-1.
Despite not getting the result he would have hoped for, Brewer said the tournament was a great learning experience.
“There are tons of professional people there that you can learn from and watch,” he said. “Not just playing hockey, but the way they carry themselves, too.”
He noted the team came together well in two weeks. The first-round pick of the Oshawa Generals in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection said the bonds he created with his teammates from the WHL and QMJHL are special.
He noted the different strategies used by different countries were interesting to see first-hand. “Just the way certain teams would forecheck or the way they’d trap in the neutral zone,” he explained.
In addition to Canada's White, Red and Black squads, the tournament also featured teams from the United States, Russia, Czech Republic, Finland and Sweden.
Brewer said it was an honour to represent Canada and wear the Maple Leaf.
“It’s hard to explain, but when I first put the jersey over my head you just feel this burst of energy and pride,” he said. “You just try and go out and give it your best for that logo on the front.”
Brewer admitted he did think about how the tournament could play a role in his chances to represent Canada at a higher level down the line.
“It’s in the back of your mind,” he said. “That this tournament can be an introduction in Hockey Canada — the U-18s, World Juniors.
“But the biggest thing for me was to play for the team and try to win a medal.”
Brewer said his rookie year in the OHL has been everything he could ask for.
“I’m playing every game, I’m in a great organization and the guys are great,” he said.
He said it sunk in he was playing in the OHL during the Generals’ home opener.
“When I was in pre-season it felt like another minor hockey game,” he said. “I think it was our home opener when it really hit me — we were sold out in Oshawa. You look around and you can hear the fans cheering — you take a moment and it really sunk in there.”
Brewer noted the biggest differences in the game are the speed of play and the size of the players, who are larger and faster.
“At the end of the day, you follow what the coach tells you to do and it works out.”
Through 19 games with the Generals, Brewer has recorded two goals and a plus-10 rating.
He said for the rest of the season, he hopes to keep playing the way he is. “Just follow what the coaches say and play out my rookie year,” he said. “Then next year, see how it goes.”
Brewer will play his first OHL game in Hamilton Jan. 27 when the Generals take on the Hamilton Bulldogs.
Because of the demand for tickets from friends and family, Brewer has turned the game into a fundraising opportunity. For the months of November, December and January tickets will be sold throughout Waterdown and other GTA communities, with all proceeds being given to Camp FACES.
The organization supports families and children of fallen first responders. Brewer will be presenting the funds at the game — which is being organized by the Hamilton Bulldogs and the City of Hamilton as a tribute game to 911 First Responders.
“A lot of people were asking me and my dad about getting trying to get tickets,” he said. “We figured we could try and make some money and put it toward a good cause,” he said.
