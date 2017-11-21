Waterdown’s Paul Pascoe trades in paddle for bodybuilding poses

“A number of people at the gym kept saying, 'You should compete,’” Pascoe said.

He spent about three weeks preparing for the competition — a comparatively short time in the world of bodybuilding.

“When I got there and I talked to competitors, they prep for a contest like this three to four months ahead of time,” he explained. “Even their nutrition — it’s like four or five weeks in advance when they start adjusting their sodium and calories.

“It’s very scientific — I just sort of went by the seat of my pants and did the best I could with what I knew. It turned out well.”

In preparation for the event, Pascoe cut his calorie intake three days in advance. Meanwhile, he also increased his water intake on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the event, cut it back on Thursday and had no water on Friday.

“Most of the guys were really impressed at how cut I was,” he said. “You never really know — you look in the mirror and say ‘OK,’ but you don’t really know until you’re side by side with guys.

“I just responded well — it was just pure luck.”

Pascoe said in order to go to the top tiers of bodybuilding — the Olympia or the Arnold Classic — he would have to compete in events organized by the Ontario Physique Association.

“If I were ever to see how far I could go, I would have to go the OPA route and go through the qualifiers,” he said.

Pascoe added that UFE promotes all-natural competition, while that is not a focus of OPA competition.

He said he plans to continue his bodybuilding training throughout the winter and focus on what judges told him were his weak points.

“The judges will give you reports if you ask for them — I haven’t seen mine yet, but it should be in, in a week or so,” he said. “I will see where I need to get better if I want to be a better bodybuilder.

“I just don’t want to cross that line — I’m working out for health,” he continued. “If this is a spinoff, awesome.

“Some guys when they get into that, this is their life — I’ve done all that, I know what its like to do 17 workouts in a week and give everything to it — I don’t want to go there with this.”

He began flatwater kayak racing when he was 16, winning junior doubles and four-man kayak nationally and setting some national records along the way.

Pascoe was on the pre-Olympic team in 1976 but his shot at the Games was wiped out by the boycott of the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics.

“They never picked a team that year because of the boycott,” he explained. “1980 was the time and they boycotted. So I never got to the Olympics, but I was in pre-Olympic races and I’ve raced internationally.”

In 1988, he switched to dragon boat racing, where he competed at the World Championships in 1991, 1993 and 1994, winning bronze in the open division in 1993.

He took a few years off, but came back to win the World Championships in the Masters division in 2001.

“I basically said, 'My family has been very supportive but it’s time for me to be more of a father,'” he said of children Ben, Jacob, Brianne and wife Kimm. “The next 15 years I went to Little League and did what I could with the kids.”

Pascoe, who works in steel construction, currently works out four times per week.

“It’s a nice balance,” he said. “Twice a week is not enough, three times a week is sort of maintenance, but four times a week you can improve a little bit.”

He noted bodybuilding is different from his previous athletic endeavours because it’s judged, compared to racing sports where the victor is clearly defined.

“All the racing ones are endurance sports where you don’t want muscle mass,” he said. “So my whole life, I’d never tried to get any muscle mass because you want to be strong at what you’re doing but any extra muscle just burns oxygen.

“So doing this is totally different, trying to build muscle.”

Pascoe noted posing is another area where he needs to improve, noting he took some quick posing classes prior to the competition.

“I’ve seen a couple of pictures where four of the guys are in one pose and I’m in a different pose because I didn’t know,” he explained. “I had some basics, but hitting a pose is being positioned in a way and also engaging muscles in a way to show them off.

“I didn’t know how to do that.”

While he faced off against competitors in their 30s in October, moving forward he expects to stick to his age group.

“Competing against other 60 year olds? I could be competitive there,” he noted, adding he will probably do two or three events next year. “I’ll just see where it goes.”