Gordon back from suspension, set to practice with Browns

CLEVELAND — Every day he stays committed and sober, Josh Gordon takes another step toward playing again in the NFL.

The long walk and wait are nearly over.

The wide receiver, who squandered millions in potential earnings and derailed a promising career because of substance abuse, will practice with the Browns on Wednesday for the first time in 14 months — a return that once seemed unimaginable.

Gordon was recently reinstated on a conditional basis by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being suspended for the past two seasons. So far, the enigmatic 26-year-old has fulfilled every requirement placed on him by Goodell, and on Monday he threw with Cleveland's quarterbacks.

Gordon, who has been suspended for the Browns' past 43 games and 53 of 58, has impressed teammates with his attitude since rejoining the team on Nov. 7. He's been working out under the team's guidance, and on Sunday he was on the sideline when the winless Browns lost to Jacksonville.

"First and foremost, I'm just happy for him," guard Joel Bitonio said. "I think he's in a good place. You can kind of tell that he's just mentally refreshed almost. He's been away from the game and I think it was a little humbling for him."

Gordon was poised to make a comeback last year, but after spending training camp with the Browns and playing in the exhibition season, he checked himself into a rehab facility.

One of the worries about Gordon is that he will relapse, but coach Hue Jackson believes the Browns have a strong support system in place to aid him inside and outside the team's facility.

"Josh knows that we're always available to him," Jackson said. "But he's entitled to be a man and make his decisions and do the right thing, and we truly believe and support that he will. He's done everything we've asked him to do thus far. He's working extremely hard. He's excited about being back and about having the opportunity. I know every chance I get to be around him, he was on our sideline yesterday and it was a treat just dialoguing with him, the things he saw, the ways he thinks he can help.

"To me, that was exciting. He's doing well and hopefully that will continue."