Winthrop makes 15 3s in 104-49 victory

ROCK HILL, N.C. — Xavier Cooks scored 22 points with eight rebounds and Winthrop beat Mars Hill 104-49 on Tuesday.

In a game in which eight Eagles made 3-pointers, Cooks missed his only 3-point attempt but shot 8 of 13 overall and was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line along with collecting four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Anders Boman added 13 points, Bjorn Broman 12, Austin Awad 11 and Nych Smith 10 for Winthrop (2-2), which matched its 45 per cent season average from the arc, making 15 of 33. Winthrop sank a school-record 19 3s in its previous game, a 106-65 win over Central Penn.

The Eagles dominated all around, outrebounding the Lions 56-38 and holding the advantage in second-chance points (20-9) and points off turnovers (27-9).