No. 2 Arizona, No. 5 Villanova top Battle 4 Atlantis field

Arizona coach Sean Miller has seen his second-ranked Wildcats start the year with three easy wins and guard Allonzo Trier put up big numbers seemingly with ease.

Things will be tougher this week for Arizona in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which features an eight-team field and includes a potential marquee matchup with another set of talented Wildcats — No. 5 Villanova — in the championship game.

"Based on the competition we're ready to face, we're going to have to be a much, much overall better team," Miller said, "and we're going to need our best players to play great for us to win down there. Because these other teams, they have some answers as well."

The tournament begins Wednesday with a three-games-in-three-days format. No. 18 Purdue, North Carolina State and Tennessee are the other power-conference teams in the field, and they're joined by Northern Iowa, SMU and Western Kentucky.

Arizona (3-0) climbed a spot in Monday's AP Top 25 after three wins by a combined 91 points. The Wildcats have topped the 100-point mark in two of those behind Trier, the 6-foot-5 junior who passed on entering the NBA draft and has started the year tied for the nation's top scoring average at 30 points per game through Monday's games.

The preseason Associated Press All-American has made 28 of 40 shots (70 per cent) entering Wednesday's game against N.C. State. He has helped offset the absence of sophomore guard Rawle Alkins, who is nearing the end of his projected recovery time (8-10 weeks) following surgery for a broken right foot.

Villanova (3-0) is off to a fast start, too, scoring 113 points in a win against Nicholls State followed by 104 more against Lafayette on Friday. Junior Mikal Bridges twice set career scoring highs in those games and is averaging 18.3 points, while preseason AP All-American Jalen Brunson is adding 17.7.

Villanova, which won the Atlantis title in 2013, opens play against Western Kentucky. The Wildcats enter as KenPom's No. 1-ranked team while ranking in the top six in both adjusted offensive efficiency (third, 117.9 points per 100 possessions) and defensive efficiency (sixth, 90.7).

"Everybody down there is an NCAA Tournament team, starting with Western Kentucky," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "So we'll see where we stand against those guys."

Here are some other things to know about the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament: